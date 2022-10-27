The pattern of home wins in division one weekend pennant has emerged with four of six matches won on Saturday by home teams who previously lost playing away in round one.
City Red and Warrnambool were the only two teams to break the pattern with away wins, setting up a blockbuster early-season clash for top spot on Saturday at City. The next few rounds will sort out who emerges from the other 10 sides to challenge for finals spots. The other match between unbeaten sides on Saturday will be in division four, with City Orange heading to Dunkeld to do battle with Dunkeld White.
The biggest rink winner last Saturday was the Warrnambool White division three rink of Maurice Kelly, Trevor Holder, Wanye McCosh and Don Wilson with a 26-shot win.
Port Fairy is the only unbeaten division one team after defeating City Diamonds in its top-of-the-table clash on Tuesday, with Bob Mallett's nine-shot rink win covering narrow losses on the other rinks.
The closest match of the round was a division two draw between Port Green and Dennington Dolphins. This was despite Port's rink of skip Lyall Allen, Jim Murray, Kevin Harris and Patti Murray claiming the equal-biggest rink win of the round of 21 shots. The other 21-shot winner was the division three Warrnambool Green rink of skip Bruce Noske, Liz Lenehan, Vince Lenehan and Carmel Stoll.
Next week's round has two matches where unbeaten sides face each other - division three City Emeralds and City Zircons and division four Port Blue and Timboon White.
The first rounds of the Western District Playing Area's men's and ladies pairs championships begin on Sunday.
The men's competition will be held at Timboon Bowls Club while the ladies competition will run out of Warrnambool Bowls Club after it was initially set to be played from Terang. There is a significant number of pairs nominated for the men's competition, with 32, though only eight pairs have nominated for the ladies competition.
With Timboon hosting the men's pairs competition, they have advised, along with tea and coffee being available for participants and visitors, pies and hot dogs are also available for purchase for lunch.
Bowlers are reminded entries for both the WDPA ladies and men's over 60's singles, to be played on Sunday, November 7, close at 1pm Friday.
Dennington Bowls Club is conducting a Melbourne Cup fun day on Tuesday, with a $5 entry fee. All funds raised will be donated to the Bowls Australia Disaster Relief Fund to assist bowling clubs impacted by recent floods.
The activities, which include three games of bowls, kick off from 10am and finish around 2.30pm to enable viewing of the Melbourne Cup. Afternoon tea is supplied, while prizes will be on offer for best hats and costumes.
Port Fairy Bowls Club ran the final of the Perrett trophy on Sunday with Jim Lowe the winner ahead of runner-up Tom Englezos. The club's mixed triples final was also played on Sunday with Terry Miller, Jack Smits and Jan Smits victors over Bob Mallett, Alan Parker and Hester Woodrup. Port Fairy's club singles championships start November 6, while the club will stage its 'Big Bowls Bash' (formerly Tradies night) over three weeks from November 18 to December 2 as a fun approach to playing bowls. Teams of four to six people are welcome.
Lawn Tennis Bowls Club's twilight bowls competition starts on Wednesday from 6pm. Names are to be in by 5pm, with a barbecue to follow games.
At City Memorial Bowls Club, the first rounds of the club's mixed fours championship started on Sunday with 12 teams competing. The final four teams will now play on Sunday, November 13 to decide the club's mixed fours champions.
The club's A grade singles championships began on Wednesday, with the B grade singles grand final to be played on Friday between Matey Jones and Mick Veljovic. The ladies' A grade singles championships also start Friday from 6pm.
Western Region Bowls Past Presidents Association will hold its annual Christmas lunch and bowls day on Monday, November 28 at Warrnambool Bowls Club. Further information and entries can be emailed to PPA secretary Peter Hayes email at peterchrishayes@yahoo.com.
