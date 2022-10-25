Motorists eye electric vehicles as government confirms discounts

Demand for electric cars has increased, but a Warrnambool dealer principal doesn't expect the majority of buyers to make the switch in the short-term.
Steve Callaghan said he had noticed an increase in the number of inquiries about electric vehicles in the wake of the federal government's discounts, but he said most buyers ultimately chose to buy a hybrid vehicle.
Mr Callaghan said the cost of the vehicles and the lack of range was a factor in most people choosing a hybrid or petrol model.
"There is more interest in electric cars - but we've got to have the infrastructure," he said.
"They probably only make up 5 per cent of the total car sales across Australia."
As anticipated, the federal budget included a $345 million Electric Car Discount that will exempt some electric vehicles from fringe benefits tax and a five per cent import tariff.
The policies could shave $4700 off the cost of buying an electric car for an individual and $9000 for an employer.
Mr Callaghan said in addition to the cost of of an electric car, there were delays in production.
"It could be two or three months or it could be six to 12 months," he said.
"There's a shortage of raw materials - batteries are an issue and semiconductors are an issue."
The budget also committed $39.8 million over five years for 117 fast-charging stations along Australian highways.
The changes were widely welcomed by technology, motoring, environmental and retail groups overnight, with EV Council chief executive Behyad Jafari saying the measures showed the Albanese government had met its promises while "laying the groundwork for the future".
The Australian Retailers Association also welcomed the tax cuts "to support electric car use by business and the community," and Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering president Professor Hugh Bradlow said the commitment to more EV chargers was "crucial to support the energy transition".
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
