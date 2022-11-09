A decade-long, half-million-dollar investment is set to transform a park once the site of a rubbish tip in Cobden into a vibrant village green.
Art murals, refurbished BBQ and toilet facilities and a more pronounced rose garden have been tabled in Corangamite Shire Council's draft Tandarook Park Masterplan.
Councillors unanimously voted to release the draft plan for public comment for a period of four weeks at a monthly meeting on Tuesday night.
South-west ward councillor Kate Makin said the proposed works would "reinvigorate" the council-owned asset.
"I'm quite excited about this one," she said.
"It really adds to the assets Cobden has to offer. With the nursing home across the road and making the footpaths better and everything else, it just makes it easier for people to meet and have a peaceful, tranquil time with family and friends."
The 2.5 hectare park with frontage to Victoria Street was once the site of a quarry in the early 20th century where it was used to produce the town's iconic red brick before it was converted into a rubbish tip in the 1920s.
The land was transformed into a park space and botanical garden in 1989 after the "smell and the ants infesting the tip became intolerable".
As it stands, the passive recreation reserve in the southern portion of the township consists of a rose garden, other garden beds, rotunda, BBQ shelter, public toilets, path network, grassed areas, benches, seats and tables.
The reserve is regularly used by residents for informal play and passive activities including walking, contemplation and community gatherings.
Apex Park - which contains picnic and play facilities - is the main, passive reserve.
But residents have long complained about dated amenities, drainage, a lack of formal pedestrian access points and park furniture, poor condition entrance signage and inaccessibility.
The push to revitalise the park comes as the council expects growth of 3000 people in the next decade as identified in the Cobden Structure Plan.
The masterplan has identified the following actions to be taken:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
