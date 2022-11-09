Create more pedestrian access points to the Reserve off Victoria Street and Tarrant Street (concrete ramps connecting to the internal path network)



Redevelop and extend the path network and connect the key facilities in the Reserve - 2.2m wide sealed path in the western section of the Reserve, 1.8m sealed path in eastern section (some of the existing path network may have to be widened).



Replace the entrance sign.



Provide interpretive signage which tells the history of the Reserve: quarry, tip, botanic gardens, Australia Day Celebrations.



Identify and label the notable plant species in the Reserve.



Update the BBQ shelter - refurbished, extended, more internal and external seating, shelter painted a bright colour, accessible path to shelter.



Update the toilet facility - basic internal refurbishment, remove hedges, provide accessible toilet



Provide security lighting around the BBQ facility, toilet block and rotunda.



Install more seats, tables and benches along the path network and near the rose garden, rotunda and the BBQ shelter. 1



Enhance the maintenance regime for the rose garden



Update two of the existing garden beds as sensory gardens



Rehabilitate the creek with indigenous planting.



Make provision for a 'kickabout/village green' area in the Reserve. Make this area suitable for events



Install a public art piece/s in the Reserve. The pieces could be temporary and replaced on a regular basis.

