South West Cricket president Kym Mathew believes this weekend's scheduled matches remain in significant doubt but has backed the association to stick with the current season structure.
The association is yet to begin its season and with more wet weather expected to wreak havoc throughout this week and into the weekend across the south-west it is unlikely a start will get under way on Saturday.
Mathew told The Standard it was "the way it is" and simply part of the game.
"In my personal opinion, if we re-structure, re-schedule games, I'm not a big fan of that," he said.
"If we keep compromising, it's going to get too hard - me personally, I'll back in the fixtures. A wash out is a wash out.
"I think we should make the least amount of compromise if we can without upsetting too many fixtures.
"People have made plans, weddings, holidays and they're around the draw of the cricket season.
"I imagine people have done that right up until January.
"In 2019, pre-COVID, we had five washouts and everybody survived."
Mathew said there was options on the table if the board wanted to but believed the right thing to do was to back the fixtures in and wait for the weather to turn around.
"I'd imagine we'll lose this week as well, unless there is a miraculous weather turnaround in the next few days," he said.
"I live in Terang and I can't even walk in my back lawn and it keeps topping up.
"As much as we'd like to facilitate and think we can compromise the draw, make it fair and get in as much cricket as we can, we can't beat the weather.
"We could switch things around, ask clubs to play Twenty20s on Thursdays and pick up two Saturdays but if we lose this weekend that's three Saturdays and our clubs have always expressed a dislike for Sunday fixtures."
The association will hold an executive meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the season structure and ground conditions.
