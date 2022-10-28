The Standard
Home/News/Local News

JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks set to open in Warrnambool in 2023

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:51am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks set to open in 2023

Warrnambool is expected to have a JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks by mid next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.