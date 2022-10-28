JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks set to open in 2023

Warrnambool is expected to have a JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks by mid next year.
The Standard has previously reported on plans to establish the two stores in the city's east under a $6 million plan lodged with Warrnambool City Council.
The stores will be built at 65 and 69 Raglan Parade - the former site of Motel Warrnambool and Gateway Motor Inn - about 400 metres from the Homemaker Centre.
This week, the two retail premises have been listed for sale by Burgess Rawson Melbourne and Teska Carson.
The listing states the development is expected to be completed by mid 2023.
The 8107-square-metre site offers 90 metres of frontage to Raglan Parade, the listing states.
The retail stores will be built in a "prime location within Warrnambool's large format retail hub supported by Bunnings Warehouse, Harvey Norman Centre, Supercheap Auto, Rebel Sport, Beacon Lighting, Snooze and more".
Buyers are being asked to submit expressions of interest for the freehold of the site, with the listing stating seven and five year leases are available.
The estimated net rent is $862,289.
The real estate agent selling the "trophy freehold investment" declined to comment when asked by The Standard.
Expressions of interest close on November 30.
Geelong-based planning consultancy Tract Consultants lodged an application on behalf of its client to build the retail stores late last year.
The application, submitted to council late last year, detailed plans for a 3500-square metre building with Officeworks to occupy 1600 square metres and JB Hi-Fi to occupy the rest. The single-storey building would have a maximum height of 8.75 metres.
The application included 103 car parking spaces. with two spots for people with disabilities and two 'click and collect' bays.
The estimated cost of the project is $6 million.
South-west residents clearly have an appetite for the two retail outlets, with many flooding the comments section on The Standard's Facebook page when plans for the development were announced.
"Warrni is finally getting the goods," wrote one Facebook user.
"Warrnambool on the move - great news," wrote another.
A number of other people added they would also like to see a Big W open in the city.
No objections were received by Warrnambool City Council to the development.
