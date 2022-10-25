Labor's federal budget has revealed childcare will be more affordable, but Wannon MP Dan Tehan says it won't help with the shortage of places or educators in regional areas.
The budget was delivered in Canberra on Tuesday night, with treasurer Jim Chalmers saying cheaper childcare was "a game-changing investment in families, the workforce and in our economy".
The government is investing $4.7 billion over four years from 2022-23 to make childcare more affordable for families and encourage women to return to work.
More than 1.2 million eligible families will benefit from higher subsidies as childcare subsidy rates increase for those with annual combined incomes less than $530,000, up to a maximum of 90 per cent. Families will continue to receive the existing higher subsidy rates of up to 95 per cent for any second and subsequent children in care aged five and under.
The government is also investing $531.6 million over four years to strengthen the paid parental leave scheme with families able to access an extra six weeks of PPL, increasing to up to 26 weeks from July, 2026.
Now in opposition, Mr Tehan said the budget failed to address the issues plaguing south-west families such as childcare waiting lists of up to two years due to a lack of centres, places and educators.
A Victoria University study Deserts and Oases: How Accessible is Childcare in Australia, released in March, revealed the south-west was the worst in the state.
It showed the south-west had nearly 3.5 children for every available childcare place, and some areas in the region were worse, qualifying it as a "childcare desert".
In June, Mr Tehan met with parents and Warrnambool City Council representatives about the crisis. "The great shame about childcare is that money will go to everyone who has existing places in childcare but there is no money for expanding childcare facilities and there is no money for helping to address workforce shortages in the childcare sector," Mr Tehan said.
"It will help the cities which have a lot of childcare centres but out in regional and rural areas where we need new childcare facilities there is nothing to expand the number of places and as we all know we're struggling to find childcare workers. There is nothing there for the childcare workforce."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.