Federal budget fails to address lack of childcare places in region

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:42am, first published October 25 2022 - 10:38pm
Wannon MP Dan Tehan said the Federal Budget failed to address the issues plaguing south-west families such as childcare waiting lists, of up to two years due to a lack of centres, places and educators.

Labor's federal budget has revealed childcare will be more affordable, but Wannon MP Dan Tehan says it won't help with the shortage of places or educators in regional areas.

