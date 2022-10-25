A man in his 20s with a history of making firearms has been caught with another homemade handgun.
Constable Damon Mounsey, of the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit, said police officers executed a search warrant at a Codben address on Tuesday morning.
At the property police members found a homemade handgun in the freezer section of an old fridge located inside a shed.
The gun was loaded with a .22 calibre bullet and officers found about 20 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition.
The 22-year-old Cobden man was arrested, transported to the Warrnambool police station where he was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a bail/remand hearing.
Constable Mounsey said the warrant was granted so a firearms prohibition order could be checked in relation to the resident.
" A search was conducted and a manufactured handgun made of steel with a spring behind the trigger was located," he said.
"Police will allege it was an operable handgun and was loaded with a round of .22 calibre ammunition at the time it was located.
"About 20 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition were also found and a silencer.
"Police will allege the man has a history of manufacturing firearms which has led to him being subject to a firearms prohibition order."
The DTU member said the man was charged with possessing a firearm, ammunition and a silencer while being subject to a FPO.
"It was an excellent result and an illegally manufactured firearm is now out of the community," Constable Mounsey said.
"We are regularly checking people who are subject to firearm prohibition orders.
"All licensed gun owners need to be aware that there are new storage requirements for all firearms and we are also checking that resident are complying with those regulations," he said.
From August 30 this year firearms must be stored in a purpose-built steel storage receptacle.
The steel must be of a thickness of at least 1.6mm, if the receptacle weighs less than 150 kilograms when it is empty, it must be bolted to the structure of the premises and when firearms are stored in the receptacle, it must be locked with a lock of sturdy construction.
In other news, a Hamilton woman, 37, has been arrested, charged and bailed to appear in court after being found with an item stolen in a burglary.
Hamilton police there was a break-in at McPhee Street in Hamilton on October 12.
That led to Hamilton police detectives executing a warrant at a Michelle Court address on Tuesday.
The woman was arrested and has been charged with handling stolen goods, possessing cannabis and obtaining property by deception.
She was bailed to appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court during February next year.
