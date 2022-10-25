The Standard
A 22-year-old Cobden man will appear in court on Wednesday charged with firearm offences

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 25 2022 - 10:00pm, first published 9:59pm
A loaded homemade handgun has been found in a Cobden shed. This is a file image.

A man in his 20s with a history of making firearms has been caught with another homemade handgun.

