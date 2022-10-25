A 45-year-old Port Fairy probationary driver with zero blood alcohol condition has been caught almost four times the legal limit for a fully licensed driver first thing in the morning.
Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley said the driver was intercepted on Tuesday morning, recorded a positive preliminary breath test and then soon after an evidentiary reading of 0.193.
"He blew 0.193 about 9.30am on Tuesday," the astonished station commander said.
"His vehicle has been impounded, attracting towing and storage fees of about $1100, the driver's licence was immediately suspended and he now has an appointment with the Warrnambool magistrate on a date to be scheduled."
Sergeant Walkley said the driver was not only a risk to himself at that alcohol reading, but also to everyone else on the roads.
"It's a very high reading first thing in the morning," he said.
"Police members are on the roads 24 hours every day of the year. If you drink and drive you will be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law."
The man has a history of drink driving with a reading of a similar range and his vehicle was also unregistered.
Sergeant Walkley requested anyone with information about motorists suspected of drinking and driving to pass that on to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police are also requesting information after four tyres were stolen from a farm property.
A Balmoral police station spokesman said the station officer received the theft report that sometime between May and October this year diesel fuel and four Holden Commodore wheels were stolen from a farm property on the Coleraine-Balmoral Road.
"If you are able to assist please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Balmoral police station," he said.
