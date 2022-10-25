The Standard
Port Fairy police chief astonished after 45-year-old P-plater caught drink driving

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:24am, first published October 25 2022 - 8:25pm
Port Fairy police station commander Sergeant Dave Walkley was astonished by the 45-year-old's 9.30am alcohol reading.

A 45-year-old Port Fairy probationary driver with zero blood alcohol condition has been caught almost four times the legal limit for a fully licensed driver first thing in the morning, police say.

