Recent floods which damaged 23 properties in Skipton have brought to light the findings of a report which revealed nothing could be done to significantly reduce the town's flood risk.
Corangamite Shire councillors spoke to the 2013 study at a monthly meeting on Tuesday when discussing the inundation of shire and community assets as a result of significant rainfall on October 13-15.
At least eight residential properties, five businesses and four vacant stores were directly damaged when Mount Emu Creek peaked at 5.55 metres and breached its banks on October 14.
Thirty-eight roads across the shire were inundated, including twelve which were closed.
The number of rural and farm businesses affected by the severe weather event have not yet been assessed, but photographic evidence and drone footage indicate significant damage has also occurred to fencing and crops in areas adjacent to the creek from north of Skipton through to Darlington.
The council had undertaken drainage improvements, cleaned the creek environs, put in place a community flood gauge and strengthened planning controls to limit further development in flood-prone areas of Skipton since a similar large-scale flooding event occurred in 2011.
Those measures ensured the shire was well prepared and proved vital in the emergency planning, response and recovery during the recent floods.
But the council's existing mitigation strategy can only go so far.
An investigation and rigorous technical analysis of the drivers for flooding and information to guide floodplain management in and around the town was commissioned following the 2011 event.
That report - released two years later - had put forward a number of mitigation options including improvements to local drainage pipes, increasing Mount Emu Creek's channel capacity and upgrading the infrastructure receiving water from the Skipton Reservoir.
But the study concluded "overall, there was no mitigation option (or suite of options) identified that would significantly reduce the flood risk and flood damage costs at Skipton for larger flood events."
IN OTHER NEWS
That'll remain a significant obstacle for the town identified as a growth corridor for the shire.
Heavy investment from the council has been transforming Skipton from a satellite settlement described in one council report as "lacking clear and current policy direction" into a tourism hot-spot.
In September, for the first time in the current council term the monthly meeting was held in Skipton to acknowledge - according to north ward councillor Nick Cole - the fact it had been "rising out of the ashes".
But the bill to repair the town will be huge.
A preliminary assessment of damage to community infrastructure and council assets has found numerous items will require funding support from the state and federal governments.
They include:
But the residents of Skipton have held steadfast. A large-scale community mop-up saw more than 100 volunteers working to clear the town of debris on the weekend.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein spoke highly of them.
"What I found most heartwarming was the kids," she said.
"They were out there filling sandbags and sweeping the streets.
"There were kids helping us plant on Saturday at Stewart Park where the primary school children had done a lot of planting before they got washed out. Here, the kids were back there planting again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.