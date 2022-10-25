The Standard
Corangamite Shire councillors approve rural worker housing proposal despite land use conflict

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 25 2022 - 9:09am, first published 9:05am
An aerial of the subject site and surrounding area at 16 Tognis Road, Ecklin South.

Councillors have moved against planning advice to approve new worker accommodation in Ecklin South despite the subject site being within one kilometre of a proposed wind farm.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

