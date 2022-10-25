Councillors have moved against planning advice to approve new worker accommodation in Ecklin South despite the subject site being within one kilometre of a proposed wind farm.
Corangamite Shire councillors voted to approve an application to create a three-bedroom home at 16 Tognis Road - with eight conditions - during a monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The proposal is sited just 100 metres from neighbouring land which is already subject to a pending planning permit for the Mumblin Wind Farm which sits with the planning minister.
The farm's proponent - RE Future - submitted an objection to the proposed accommodation permit fearing amenity impacts on future occupants relating to noise and shadow flicker.
Were it to go ahead, the proposed wind farm would see turbines with a maximum tip height of 247 metres located just 650 metres north-west of the home.
While modelling provided for the farm proposal indicated the noise level in relation to the worker accommodation would comply with the relevant standard (less than 40 decibels) it also showed the occupants would be impacted by overshadowing.
As such, the landowner and RE Future met to discuss their concerns but individual issues could not be resolved and the objection remained.
The applicant also refused to relocate the worker accommodation to another position on the property.
On Tuesday, RE Future's David Shapiro addressed the councillors and expressed a willingness to move the turbines if the proponent agreed to move the house location.
He said he'd "pick up the cost" associated with the adjustment if it meant a one-kilometre separation.
But south-west ward councillor Kate Makin proposed an alternative motion to grant the permit.
"I've found this application was a difficult decision as we're continually being told to assess the application on the here and now and not what may happen in the future," she said.
"Here and now, we're struggling for key worker accommodation and this application helps to relieve that situation.
"The assessment of this proposal is difficult in that the application for the wind energy facility is still going through an initial review by DELWP and it has not been notified and the proposed design and outcome may change."
South-central ward councillor Jo Beard agreed with Cr Makin.
"I feel like we're between a rock and a hard place"," she said.
"Everything comes back to the fact we back our agriculture and the fact we need rural worker housing.
"Farms can't change their processes or practices, we also need to keep the economy ticking over and we're hearing all the time that we can't attract workers."
