THIRD-generation ride operator Chris Zeimer has had a life-long affiliation with the Warrnambool Show.
The 64-year-old's mother was pregnant with him when she worked at the showgrounds in 1957.
He returns for this Saturday's agricultural show with rides owned and run by his parents and grandparents in tow.
They include a Ferris wheel his parents purchased in 1975 and a pig train bought in about 1980.
Mr Zeimer has worked at agricultural shows from a young age.
"I was helping when I was five or six years old selling tickets for the merry-go-around - it was always the child's job," he said.
When he started running his own rides, the first one he operated required participants to throw a shilling onto a spot to win a pound.
"My grandfather years ago had the Easter beach carnival down here at the foreshore so we've been coming to Warrnambool for a long while. I love the coast," Mr Zeimer said.
He also used to work at the Port Fairy show and will this year run rides at Coleraine, Koroit and Noorat and Dennington's Day Out.
His grandfather used to run the carousel at Melbourne's Luna Park and the Merry-Go-Round in Canberra, also running a travelling version for "many years".
Mr Zeimer also has laughing clowns his grandfather owned.
He said he enjoyed the challenge of travelling to different shows.
"I get out of bed and when you look out the window every morning it's something different," he said. "You get to see lots of different places.
"I couldn't do a 9am to 5pm job or factory work, I did a mechanic's course when I was at school but that was enough for me."
His four children - two daughters and two sons - also work in the entertainment industry.
Warrnambool Show runs on Saturday from 9.30am to 10.30pm with free entry for children under 14. Attractions include a kids zone, rides, an animal nursery, a community services precinct and a stunt show.
The showjumping runs from Friday to Sunday.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
