More uni spots at city campus for jobs with staff shortages

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:30am
Deakin University campus director Alistair McCosh says the announcement of new tertiary education places in areas experiencing skills shortages is a positive.

More regional students will study at Warrnambool's Deakin University as part of a federal plan to allocate 20,000 new tertiary education places to address skill shortages.

