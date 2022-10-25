More uni spots at city campus for jobs with staff shortages

More regional students will study at Warrnambool's Deakin University as part of a federal plan to allocate 20,000 new tertiary education places to address skill shortages.
The federal government announced on Monday it would fund the extra university, fee-free TAFE and vocational education places to ensure key jobs such as teachers and nurses were filled.
The positions will be given to under-represented university students including regional, Indigenous and lower socio-economic Australians.
Deakin University Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh said it would receive more places in areas experiencing skill shortages including nursing, education and health sciences over the next two years.
"It reflects where there's certain skills needs," Mr McCosh said. "From my perspective we are seeing skill shortages in those three areas and the opportunity to hopefully recruit students to study in those bachelor degree skilled areas is a real positive.
"There are shortages in nursing and education I see that as being a really positive outcome for all universities."
The 20,000 places for domestic students will be split between education (4036 places), nursing (2600), health professions (2740), IT (2275) and engineering (1738).
Of those, Deakin University has been allocated about 650 places which Mr McCosh said would be shared between the Warrnambool and Geelong campuses but the split was yet-to-be determined.
Mr McCosh said it was great news for anyone looking to study to in industries or areas experiencing skill shortages.
"From a student graduate perspective this is where the job market is and students who come through and study in regional locations in these areas have a really significant opportunity to get employment straight after graduation," he said.
"In Warrnambool and across the region we are talking to schools who have got a real need for graduates and the same with the health professions. We're seeing that in all of our courses here."
Universities Australia has welcomed the federal government's plan to allocate 20,000 new tertiary education places to upskill the nation's workforce.
Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor said it showed the government was addressing the skills shortage facing the nation.
"These fee-free training places will provide Australians opportunities to get trained for the jobs in demand now and in the future and deliver to business the skilled workers they need," he said.
"After a decade of inaction by the previous government, Labor is wasting no time to address the skills shortages the country faces."
UA chief executive Catriona Jackson congratulated the government for following its election pledge with decisive action.
"Universities strongly support the government's intent to provide more students with the transformative experience of a university education while also addressing our country's immediate skills needs," she said.
"A university education is a mighty cause for good, setting people up for a fulfilling career and opening up opportunities they otherwise wouldn't have ... these additional places will ensure more Australians benefit from a world-class education."
Education Minister Jason Clare is expected to soon announce details of an "accord" process to harness the full potential of universities, which were devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the peak of the pandemic, the value of education as an export fell from almost $41 billion in 2019 to $22 billion last year, contributing to the sector's first decline in operating revenue since 2008.
Ms Jackson said the universities accord "presents the most significant opportunity for policy reform in higher education in Australia in almost two decades".
As part of the talks, universities plan to lobby for greater investment in research and development, a new funding model, and using the visa system to allow more international students to fill skills gaps.
Mr Clare is expected to unveil the panel to lead the process and terms of reference in November.
- with AAP
