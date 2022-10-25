Returning Greens candidate Thomas Campbell hopes it'll be the fourth time lucky for a state election win next month.
The 30-year-old election veteran will contest the South West Coast seat in November, having previously stood in 2018, 2014 and in the by-election of 2015.
In 2018 Mr Campbell - who is employed with the Latrobe Community Health Service - received 9.8 per cent of first preference votes, up from his 7.59 per cent share in 2015.
He polled 2.2 per cent lower that year than he did in 2014.
Mr Campbell was also the Greens candidate for the seat of Wannon in the 2016 federal election, winning 8.1 per cent of the primary vote.
IN OTHER NEWS
He said his decision to return stemmed from a refusal to "sit on the sidelines".
"I've been keeping an eye on things, it's been really interesting seeing the campaigns," he said.
"But when it comes down to really important issues that I'd like to see action on, things still seem fairly quiet across those arenas."
He said those issues related to housing, health, energy and integrity.
"On the housing side of things, one policy I'd like to see implemented is capping rent rises to the wage price index which is currently 2.6 per cent," Mr Campbell said.
"We also lack a lot of leadership in this state when it comes to issues like homelessness. If you run off the census data in the South West Coast area, there's well over 200 people couch surfing, living in their cars or on the street which is terrifying.
"We believe we could bring homelessness to an end by 2030. It'd take a level of investment and direction currently lacking from the other major parties.
"We think (that means) 10,000 homes a year over a course of 10 years but we'd like to stretch that to 20 years. As far as paying for it, we've proposed increasing the vacancy tax rate up to three per cent as well as putting in a levy for property developers of 2.5 per cent.
"...Health is another big one. As a party we reckon we should increase funding for aged care and detox beds to free-up capacity in hospitals. We also think the ambulance service should be free.
"...With energy, our current policy is 100 per cent renewables by 2030. We want to establish a public retailer which runs at-cost and from the research The Greens have done, that could lower electricity bills by $200 over the space of one year.
"We also say 'no thank you' to the gas drilling near the 12 Apostles."
Mr Campbell said he also wanted to "restore faith in the state government" by publicly declaring portfolios, enshrining the ministerial code of conduct in law and creating a parliamentary integrity commissioner.
He's the sixth declared candidate for the seat, joining the incumbent Roma Britnell, Carol Altmann, Michael McCluskey, Kylie Gaston and Jacinta Anderson.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.