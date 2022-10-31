WHEN Warrnambool's Darren Tresidder had a stroke more than six months ago he found it hard to find local resources to set his path to recovery.
Now he is setting up a website for others to have an easier time accessing information.
He is also participating in the Stroke Foundation's Stride4Stroke, encouraging people to exercise throughout the month.
Mr Tresidder had an ischaemic stroke a day after his 45th birthday in April. He now suffers from short term memory loss.
"It was a challenge straight after because you're in hospital and everyone's running around like a mad man and you're thinking what the heck's going on," he said. At the hospital he was told he'd had silent micro strokes in the weeks leading up.
Mr Tresidder said it was difficult to find a local support group to turn to so he wanted to create a social hub. "Every turn just felt like banging your head against the wall," he said.
The 'young' stroke survivor said the website will allow people to search for services and carers in their local area wherever they were in Australia.
Mr Tresidder has been unable to work since the stroke, and had his drivers licence suspended but said he was determined to get back to normal life.
"It doesn't matter how much willpower you've got to do it, you're kinda stuck with these moments where it doesn't feel real," he said. "I guess I'm grieving what I was and coming to terms with what I've been stuck with."
His partner, Belinda Renstch has become his carer. "You're losing a big part of your independence, what you can do is gone and that makes you feel very isolated and by yourself," Mr Tressider said.
Another Warrnambool resident fundraising is Jess Bonham. Her stepfather, Terry Coventry, had a stroke more than three months ago when he was in hospital for a knee replacement.
Ms Bonham said with him living in Adelaide she felt hopeless so has decided to participate in Stride4Stroke to raise awareness.
"He recovered really well from the knee replacement then a few hours later the nurses at Ashford Hospital in Adelaide went into his room and he'd had a stroke," Ms Bonham said. He is undertaking therapy for speech and mobility issues following the stroke.
You can donate to their causes at stride4stroke.org.au by searching their names.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
