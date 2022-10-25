The Standard

Warrnambool Racing Club to appoint new chairman after Steve Waterhouse stands down

By Tim Auld
Updated October 25 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:23am
Warrnambool Racing Club will have a new chairman on Thursday night. Picture by Morgan Hancock

Steve Waterhouse will stand down as Warrnambool Racing Club chairman in a surprise move at a committee meeting on Thursday.

