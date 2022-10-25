Steve Waterhouse will stand down as Warrnambool Racing Club chairman in a surprise move at a committee meeting on Thursday.
Waterhouse, who is one year into what is normally a two-year term in the role, said personal and professional commitments were behind his decision to stand down from the post.
"I'll be standing down as chairman at Thursday's committee meeting," Waterhouse told The Standard.
"I don't have the capacity to balance my personal and professional commitments and fulfil the obligations as chairman of the racing club.
"I believe it's the right decision for the club and me personally.
"We have a strong skills-based committee and they have been supportive with my decision."
Waterhouse joined the committee in 2008 and will stay on in that role.
The new chairman will be decided at Thursday's committee meeting with lawyer Mark McNamara favourite to take up the position.
McNamara has only been on the committee for two years after being seconded into the role following Tamara Mahoney's decision to stand down.
He was re-elected last week.
McNamara will create history on two fronts if he takes over the main job.
He will be the shortest serving committee member (two years) to take over as chairman and he'll be the first to take up the role while living in Melbourne.
Meanwhile, about 40 members attended the annual general meeting of the racing club last Friday.
The 2021-22 annual report was tabled showing an operating profit of $464,000 and a record membership of 2294 people. More than $2 million was invested in infrastructure works at the racecourse in the past year.
