Lyndoch Living is fighting to contain two separate disease outbreaks in its high-care dementia wing, announcing 13 cases of gastro and six residents with COVID-19.
Lyndoch identified the first COVID-19 case on Thursday when residents were tested because a staff member tested positive for the virus. Four of the COVID-19 cases were in the high-care dementia Audrey Prider Centre (APC), with another two in the Lake Lodge wing.
The gastro outbreak was discovered on Saturday, with all 13 cases in APC and two residents infected with both COVID-19 and gastro. A spokesperson said all infected residents were being closely monitored.
"All affected residents are fully vaccinated, receiving anti-viral medication and doing well. The families have been contacted directly and are receiving daily updates," the spokeperson said.
Lyndoch had also triggered its outbreak management plan, isolating the infected residents and increasing hygiene and PPE protocols, as well as a deep clean of the facility.
Acting chief executive officer Ted Rayment said Lyndoch had referred the matter to the local public health unit, which was providing assistance.
"We remain focused on providing quality care to our residents and supporting our staff," he said.
"We welcome the support of the public health unit and are also in the process of finalising a surge workforce to ensure that we have adequate resources to care for all our residents and support our team."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.