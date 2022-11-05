The Standard
Expenditure in the Warrnambool LGA is expected to grow during the summer tourism period

Lillian Altman
Lillian Altman
Updated November 6 2022 - 10:33am, first published 10:00am
Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum and Village and Tales of the Shipwreck Coast remain as popular tourist attractions for the summer visitors to Warrnambool.

THE WARRNAMBOOL region's tourism industry is set to continue its upwards trend of year-on-year growth in a spending boom over the summer months.

