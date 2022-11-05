THE WARRNAMBOOL region's tourism industry is set to continue its upwards trend of year-on-year growth in a spending boom over the summer months.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said Spendmapp data compiled by Geografia showed that in the past four financial years the total spend over the summer period increased.
In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2018 the total local spend was $199 million and $183m in the first quarter of 2019.
It was followed by $212m for Q4 in 2019, $200m in Q1 of 2020, $239m in Q4 of 2020, $226m in Q1 of 2021 and $259m in Q4. In Q1 of this year, $234m was spent.
The spokesman said in the 2021/22 financial year an estimated $921m was spent in the Warrnambool municipality, including $538m (58 per cent) of resident local spend and $383m (42 per cent) visitor local spend.
Visitor local spend is the expenditure from cardholders residing outside of the Warrnambool LGA making a transaction in the region.
The council spokesman said in summer visitors were increasingly seeking "authentic experiences in open spaces and nature post-COVID-19".
"Warrnambool with its open spaces, beaches, rivers and Lake Pertobe are well placed for continued increased visitation which will also flow into local accommodation, hospitality and retail," he said.
"The summer program of outdoor events will also be draw cards for visitors to spend more time in the city."
It includes sports matches and tournaments, festivals, live music and markets.
"Attractions such as Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum and Village and Tales of the Shipwreck Coast, both of which have seen record visitor numbers during 2022 holiday periods, will continue to generate solid income."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
