Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article mentions a deceased person.
AN Archibald Prize entry depicting the late Killarney musician Archie Roach AM which is on display at Warrnambool Art Gallery is having a profound effect on viewers.
Proud by Yorta Yorta man and artist Jandamarra Cadd was initially a finalist in the 2014 Archibald Prize.
It is on display at the Maar Nation Gallery until October 30.
The painting of the Aboriginal elder was owned by a family who displayed it at their home before kindly donating it to WAG.
It is now part of the gallery's permanent collection.
Gallery director Aaron Bradbrook said viewings of the piece have been emotional for some.
"We've had people openly weeping in here because they've known Archie," he said.
"There was a man who came in last week and he was playing didgeridoo and the female who was with him was singing.
"The idea is that people can respond in whatever way they need to."
Mr Bradbrook said the painting was displayed in a quiet reflective space.
It is the only painting in the section of the gallery during the two-week viewing period with a couch placed directly opposite it.
Mr Bradbrook said the painting was acquired before Roach died on July 30
He said the Maar Nation Gallery was a natural home for the painting and a no-brainer decision.
Mr Bradbrook said the painting may be displayed again in early 2023 among other Indigenous works.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
