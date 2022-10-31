Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article mentions a deceased person.
UPDATE, OCTOBER 31:
VICTORIAN Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a State Memorial Service will be held for Archie Roach AM at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on December 15.
"In 1990, before the release of his first album, Archie Roach played a set to open for Paul Kelly at Hamer Hall," Mr Andrews said in a statement.
"It was a huge step up from the small gigs he'd been playing.
"As he finished his final track, he heard nothing.
"He thought he'd bombed."
Mr Andrews said as Roach turned to walk off stage, a wave of applause took over the hall.
"Took The Children Away had left the audience in stunned silence," he said.
"From then, everything changed.
"His debut album would become a massive hit, and his music would change our state forever.
"We've lost him now, but we're going to have one last gig for Archie.
"And I reckon it's going to be unforgettable."
A post on Roach's Facebook page said the service will be free to attend and ticketed but also live streamed.
"More information on ticketing and the link to view the live stream will be made available closer to the service," the post said.
EARLIER, OCTOBER 28:
AN Archibald Prize entry depicting the late Killarney musician Archie Roach AM has been donated to Warrnambool Art Gallery.
Proud by Yorta Yorta man and artist Jandamarra Cadd was initially a finalist in the 2014 portrait competition.
It is on display at the Maar Nation Gallery until October 30.
The painting of the Aboriginal elder was owned by a family who displayed it at their home before kindly donating it to WAG.
It is now part of the gallery's permanent collection.
Gallery director Aaron Bradbrook said viewings of the piece had been emotional for some.
"We've had people openly weeping in here because they've known Archie," he said.
"There was a man who came in last week and he was playing didgeridoo and the female who was with him was singing.
"The idea is that people can respond in whatever way they need to."
Mr Bradbrook said the painting was displayed in a quiet reflective space.
It is the only painting in the section of the gallery during the two-week viewing period with a couch placed directly opposite it.
Mr Bradbrook said the painting was acquired before Roach died on July 30.
He said the Maar Nation Gallery was a natural home for the painting and a no-brainer decision.
Mr Bradbrook said the painting may be displayed again in early 2023 among other Indigenous works.
Roach and his late wife Ruby Hunter will be immortalised in the form of a statue of the couple to be erected in Fitzroy.
Creative Industries minister Steve Dimopoulos and Molly Meldrum joined members of the couple's families, representatives from the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation and Yarra City Council on Thursday for the announcement.
Archie's sister Aunty Myrtle Roach said she remembered the good times with her baby brother in Fitzroy with his wife right beside him.
"We shared many good times here together as a family," Aunty Myrtle said.
"Being back here reminds me of those times. I miss those times now.
"May the spirit of dear Archie and Ruby always be here."
Premier Daniel Andrews said the pair changed lives.
"They changed our state. And we'll never forget them," Mr Andrews said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
