LONG-TIME cricket volunteer Luke Reynolds goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
AT A GLANCE
Born: Colac on June 25, 1979.
Wife: Deborah. Children: Gavin, Joshua and Emily.
Parents: Helen and Russell. Siblings: Kelly and Rachel
Education: Weerite Primary School before going to Camperdown Primary School and I finished my secondary school education at Camperdown High School.
Sporting highlight: Playing for Pomborneit Cricket Club when they won the division one premiership.
Luke, I'm interested in your education at Weerite Primary School. The school has been closed since 1993. What was it like going to a small school on the outskirts of Camperdown?
I was raised on a dairy farm at a little place called Koallah which isn't far from Weerite.
I went to school there from 1985 to 1988. I reckon at one stage when I attended the school there were 15 students and the biggest number would have been 25 students.
I had a lot of fun going to school there before I went to Camperdown Primary School for grades four to six.
We used to milk cows on our 180-acre farm. They were good times as you were always outside doing something, whether helping with milking the cows to doing hay carting or just kicking an old footy around.
Did you play much footy in your formative years of growing up?
I played junior footy with South Purrumbete in the old Heytesbury Noorat Football League.
Teams including Noorat, Timboon, Heytesbury, Scotts Creek, Princetown, Simpson were some of the sides that played in the league.
I had three years playing for South Purrumbete before going on to play with Camperdown's under 18 side but I went back to South Purrumbete after two years.
We played our home games at Cobden. Sadly South Purrumbete folded at the end of the 1999 season after we never won a game due to a lack of players and poor training facilities at the ground so I hung up my footy boots as a 21 year old.
I ended up losing my passion for footy as I suffered head knocks in three games which resulted in concussion.
I spent all the night in the Cobden hospital after I was knocked out in one of the games.
Luke, you've been involved with the Pomborneit Cricket Club for many years. When did your involvement with the club begin?
I started playing in the under 16s with the club in 1991 after not getting a game in 1990 in the juniors and I've been with the club ever since.
I can still remember we played in the old Timboon Stonyford Cricket Association and we had three of the 10 senior sides in the competition.
Simpson had two sides, Port Campbell, Timboon, Jancourt East, Tomahawk Creek and Princetown were the other sides in that competition.
Tomahawk Creek was a side that played at the Colac Showgrounds.
In 1996-97 the Timboon Stonyford Cricket Association joined with the Mount Emu Cricket Association and Western Plains Cricket Association to form the South West Cricket Association which is still in place to this day.
How many sides does the Pomborneit Cricket Club have this season?
We've got 12 teams which comprise of three senior men's sides, four junior boys' sides, two senior women sides and three junior girls.
It's a fantastic effort by a club that is based on the highway 10 minutes out of Camperdown.
Luke, I take it the club would have numerous players that live in Camperdown and make the trip out the road to play cricket. Why don't they play cricket in Camperdown?
We have a lot of our players that live around the Pomborneit district but there are a lot that make the trip out from Camperdown.
A lot of those players have historic family links to the club.
We offer a great family atmosphere and were one of the first cricket clubs in the area that embraced women and girls to play cricket.
It was four years ago we had our first girls' junior team.
Have you filled many administration roles or played in premiership sides at the Pomborneit Cricket Club?
I've been the secretary for 21 years and been the junior co-ordinator since 2010 and coached the junior sides for a few years.
The club is very lucky to have a hard-working committee who put in countless hours of voluntary work trying to improve the club on an off the field. I've been fortunate to have played in two division one premiership sides plus a T20 win and an under 16 premiership.
I've also been very lucky to have played in country week games of cricket in Ballarat and Melbourne during my career. They were wonderful experiences to witness up close and personal as you played against some of the best country cricket players in Victoria.
Luke, you mentioned the hard working Pomborneit cricket committee. The club was looking to the future when it purchased nine acres of land right next to the existing ground. When do you think works will start on the second oval?
We're in no hurry to start developing the new ground. The main thing was to purchase the property.
We may round up some of our volunteers to do a bit of work over the next few months. It's a wonderful development site for the future of the club. We aim to have two cricket grounds adjacent to each other similar to Allansford or Port Fairy cricket clubs.
The club would love to have a turf wicket on one of those grounds in the future but that takes a lot of money and resources.
We'll have to look at funding models going forward to see if it's all possible. Allansford and Port Fairy have outstanding facilities for their players and fans and we would love to have the same thing at Pomborneit.
One of your marquee players has been the Western Bulldogs premiership captain Easton Wood. Is he still involved with the club?
Yes. Easton played last season and will play again this season. He's great mates with our division one captain Grant Place.
Easton has been great for the club. He's a no-fuss sort of bloke who just loves having a game of cricket with his mates. The junior players all look up to Easton for his deeds which he achieved on the footy field.
