A visit to Warrnambool planted the seed for Tony Willsdon's move to the city four decades later.
Willsdon, 68, and wife Sophie packed up their home in Adelaide four years ago and trekked across the border for a new adventure.
The first 12 months was spent renovating their new place.
Then Willsdon was looking for a new challenge. That's where lawn bowls comes in.
Willsdon joined Warrnambool Bowls Club two years ago and now spends up to four days a week playing and training.
The former produce market worker was part of Warrnambool Gold's 66-51 shot win against City Sapphires in the Western District Playing Area midweek competition on Tuesday.
He is now playing as a lead in division one midweek pennant and also competes in division two on weekends.
"I couldn't believe I'd like it as much as I do," he told The Standard post-game of his passion for lawn bowls.
"I worked night shifts and started work at midnight for 42 years, so I didn't have time to play sport but I am making up for it now.
"I have a lot of teachers."
The father-of-two - his daughter lives in South Australia and son in London - said it was further proof his sea change was the right call.
"We came here 42 years ago when our kiddies were little," he said.
"We walked up the breakwater and I said to my wife 'one day we'll come back here' and we did.
"There's not been one regret."
Willsdon and Sophie - his wife of 46 years - love the community's friendly nature.
"We couldn't believe it - we went out shopping the first time we came here and were getting out our bags and this lady walked past and said 'good morning'," he said.
"You won't get that in Adelaide and that is what made us feel good.
"Now when I'm out I say 'good morning and hello, how are you?'"
The approachable Willsdon said a bright outlook was key to contentedness.
"Every time we go to bed at night I say to my missus 'LG, life's good'," he said.
In other round three games, Port Fairy Gold edged out City Diamonds 56-53 to remain the only undefeated team.
Lawn Tennis Green thumped Terang Blue 68-38 and Koroit Orange was too strong for Timboon Maroon 67-57.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
