The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Farmers fear the closure of Warrnambool saleyards as decision looms

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saleyards debate.

Minhamite farmer Harold Eykels fears the Warrnambool's saleyards will close and is lobbying the council to keep it open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.