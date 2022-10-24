Warrnambool residents are being asked to buy a coffee or toastie at the Pleasant Hill coffee van after a break-in at the weekend.
The van at the Fletcher Jones gardens in Flaxman Street was targeted early Sunday morning with the alleged thief stealing items, including a debit card which was used to rack up almost $9000 in debt.
Pleasant Hill coffee van owner Virginia Murnane said her business was shut on Monday to "sort some things out and have a little breather".
She said she was quite rattled by the break-in but re-opened the van on Tuesday, and was appreciative of the support from the Pleasant Hill community.
"It's just such a shame," she said.
"But we have beautiful regulars and such a good local community that has been so supportive."
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the offending had caused major stress and inconvenience to the business.
"If people in the community want to show their support the best way is to go and buy a coffee and toastie from Virginia at the Pleasant Hill coffee van," he said.
The detective alleged a 25-year-old Warrnambool man attended the van on Sunday morning and was looking for money for methamphetamine.
"He forced entry by breaking the lock to the van of the onsite coffee business," he said. "
Once inside he looked for items of value and stole the operator's Westpac debit card, a small quality of cash and a silver coloured Apple iPad."
Senior Constable Hughes said the offender then used the card to make a total of seven fraudulent transactions totalling $9462.78.
The man bought cigarettes, Tattslotto tickets and scratchies at a supermarket and men's fragrances from a pharmacy to the value of $462.78.
The investigator said that separate to those transactions, the man removed and deposited $4000 into a square account he had created.
"In a separate transaction he then emptied another $5000 from the business owner's bank account into the newly created square app account," Detective Senior Constable Hughes said.
"These transactions were all made on Sunday morning soon after the burglary.
"The offender was identified through CCTV footage while making one of the transactions."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said police obtained a search warrant which was executed at 9.25am on Monday at a Warrnambool address.
"The man was located and arrested and the victim's bank card and stolen iPad located as well as an amount of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine in a resealable bag."
The police officer said a large industrial floor polisher was also located at the address and it's believed to have also been stolen.
"The accused said he found it in a bin but admitted during a recorded interview that he intended to sell it," Detective Senior Constable Hughes said.
"It's a Rotobic brand industrial floor polisher and we don't know where that has come from at this stage.
"At the Warrnambool police station the accused made full admissions to breaking into the coffee van, stealing the items and making those transactions."
The man was remanded in custody overnight Monday and is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing, where police are expected to oppose bail being granted.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said police were working with financial institutions to provide restitution.
