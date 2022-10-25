Man admits fracturing security guard's thumb in alcohol-fuelled assault

A former Camperdown man has admitted to fracturing a security guard's thumb during an alcohol-fuelled assault.
The 28-year-old man, who now resides in Melbourne, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool County Court on Monday to the assault.
The court heard the man attended the Cobden Hotel on February 27 last year and was heavily intoxicated after a day at the races.
He became unruly and was asked to leave about 10pm.
The man refused and swung his fists at a 59-year-old security guard.
He then pushed the victim into a railing before grabbing his right thumb and fracturing it.
The offender then struck the victim to the back of the head and fled the scene.
The victim suffered intense pain and required surgery to repair tendon damage in his thumb.
The court heard the offender attended the hotel in the weeks after the assault and apologised to staff for his behaviour.
IN OTHER NEWS
The man told the court he was now expecting a child with his partner and was spending less time drinking and "with the boys".
He admitted to being a "bit of a smart-arse" when under the influence of alcohol but said he'd never been violent until the incident.
"It is pretty embarrassing," he said.
Magistrate John Lesser said it was not only embarrassing but worrying.
"You hurt (the security guard) in a way that requires surgery and that is the problematic part," he said.
The man conceded it was not acceptable.
He was ordered to pay $1250 to the court fund and placed on a good behaviour bond for two years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.