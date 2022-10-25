The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Camperdown man fractures Cobden security guard's thumb

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 25 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man admits fracturing security guard's thumb in alcohol-fuelled assault

A former Camperdown man has admitted to fracturing a security guard's thumb during an alcohol-fuelled assault.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.