Woman bashed and dragged through dog faeces

A Hamilton man who muffled his partner's scream after punching and slapping her and dragging her by the hair through dog faeces has been arrested.
Hamilton police took the man into custody after an incident on Monday afternoon and he has been interviewed, charged and remanded in custody overnight to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing.
The man has been charged with making threats, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and recklessly causing injury.
Police allege the 30-year-old Hamilton man pushed his partner into a gate, causing her to strike her head.
When she twice attempted to scream he muffled her cries for help, grabbed by back hair and dragged through dog faeces, while also slapping the woman a number of times and punching her to the ribs.
Police are expected to oppose bail, claiming the man is a risk of continuing to offend.
