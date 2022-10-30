The Standard
Home/News/Local News

New-look VCE program for south-west students

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 31 2022 - 12:16am, first published October 30 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brauer College students Jordan Draffen and Liam Bell, both 17, enjoy practical subjects which will continue when a vocational major becomes part of the VCE next year. Picture by Chris Doheny

The region's senior students won't notice too many differences when the new-look Victorian Certificate of Education comes in next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.