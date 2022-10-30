The region's senior students won't notice too many differences when the new-look Victorian Certificate of Education comes in next year.
The VCE is expanding to include a two-year vocational and applied learning program.
The new VCE vocational major replaces the separate Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning certificate from 2023.
Previously known as VCAL, students completed intermediate and senior VCAL over years 11 and 12, helping develop personal and practical life skills.
Brauer College careers adviser Iain Jackson said students needed to complete 16 units over two years to obtain the vocational major.
He said it was assessed "more in line with VCE" while still maintaining elements of VCAL such as student work placements and Vocational Education and Training (VET).
"They've come in line to make some consistencies," Mr Jackson said. "The difference is the students have some compulsory studies, like work-related skills and some VET training which is similar."
"Everyone is doing their VCE there's no second certificate."
He said the change would remove any stigma previously associated with students completing VCAL, which over the years had been seen as lesser than the more academic option of VCE.
"There did seem to be some stigma with the VCAL program, as great a program as it is," Mr Jackson said. "What I was hoping for is that stigma wouldn't be there as much because everyone's doing the same thing in terms of the certificate that they get.
"The kids won't notice a lot of difference."
Year 11 students Jordan Draffen and Liam Bell, both 17, were unbothered about the VCE changes and said they didn't feel there was a stigma associated with VCAL. They said VCAL prepared them for the workforce and what to expect for their future careers.
Jordan, from Ellerslie, is hoping to get a building apprenticeship and will soon do a trial with a local firm with the hope it will lead to a school-based apprenticeship next year.
"You learn more life skills compared to stuff you won't use again and more personal skills like how to manage your time better," Jordan said.
Liam, from Koroit, did work experience on a farm and one of his best mates works on a dairy farm at Woodford where he spends most of his weekends.
"I want to be a dairy farmer one day," Liam said. "I've always liked farming, milking cows and tractor work."
He is currently undergoing a placement in Kirkstall as part of his studies.
