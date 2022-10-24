He's been practising for less than six months but Chad Nevill is already showing a knack for clay target shooting.
The year eight Brauer College student was in fine form in the first round of the South West middle-years clay target competition in Allansford on Monday.
The 14-year-old shot 10 out of 12 targets in the novice section and was well-poised ahead of the event's final round.
The youngster admitted a sense of relief at his result.
"I knew I'd go a bit better because we've been practising out of these traps," he said.
"I thought the pressure might have been on but once I hit a few I just got them down pat."
Nevill shoots every Monday as part of Brauer's clay target academy and loves the competitive nature of the sport.
"Comparing scores with your mates and that (is why I like shooting)," he said.
"Having a bit of banter and fun."
The competition is in its 11th year and is for year seven to 10 students from all over South West Victoria.
It was previously just for students up to year nine but this year was adjusted because of all the competitions students have missed out on over the last couple of years.
More than 200 students were in attendance on Monday - despite the wet and windy conditions - from schools as far as Geelong and Ballarat.
Students competed in novice (shooting for less than 12 months) and experienced (shooting for more than 12 months) sections.
Brauer teacher and event organiser Daryl Richardson was pleased with the turnout in the wet weather.
260 entries were received prior to the day.
