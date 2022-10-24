Offender cops fine over 10kg dope bust

A man has copped a $2000 fine after police found cannabis plants growing in his Warrnambool yard.
The man pleading guilty to cultivating cannabis in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
The court heard a police raid at his Edward Street home on April 1 uncovered four mature cannabis plants growing in his rear yard and weighing about 10 kilograms.
Investigators also uncovered four 1.24 litre soft drink bottles and five zip-lock bags containing dried cannabis.
The man told police the plants were five to six weeks away from being harvested.
The court heard the man grew the drugs from seedlings and they were for personal use.
A lawyer told the court the offender had a history of smoking the drug for pain management after undergoing major surgeries in 2018.
Magistrate John Lesser said the man had no criminal history but reminded him the drug was an illicit substance in Victoria.
The man was fined $2000 and placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.
