Warning to drivers after host of speeding fines issued

Flooded and damaged roads have not slowed down speeding motorists in the Koroit district.
Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said Koroit officers had issued 26 penalty notices for speeding in the past week, including three involving licence suspensions.
He said a 41-year-old Koroit man would have his licence suspended for three months after being detected at 128km/h in a 100km/h on Spencer Road as well as being issued with a $509 fine.
"A 22-year-old Koroit man will also have his licence suspended for six months after being detected at 87km/h in a 50km/h zone past the Bega Milk Factory. He has also received a $693 fine," he said.
"In addition a 26-year- old Port Fairy man will have his licence suspended for three months after being detected at 133km/h on the Princess Highway at Illowa, a 100km/h zone. He will also have to pay a $601 fine."
Sergeant Day said with the current and predicted extremely wet weather this week, all drivers needed to slow down and take care on the roads.
"With the road conditions the way they are, people need to be slowing down and looking for hazards," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.