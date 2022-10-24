A new event will showcase the connections between school and community in Koroit.
On Sunday, St Patrick's Primary School Koroit will be holding its inaugural Picnic in the Paddock.
The event will be held in the school grounds and will run from 11am to 3pm.
School principal Nick Murrell said families from across the south west are invited to come along.
He said the school had already received great support from the Koroit community and was confident of a big turn-out on the day.
"Everyone is welcome at Picnic in the Paddock," Mr Murrell said.
"Your whole family will have fun. The event committee have worked around the clock to put the agenda together.
"We're a future focused, community minded team at St Pat's, and opening up our gates to the south west is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase the passion, expertise and fun we have at our school."
The event will include a reptile zoo, sporting workshops, sheep shearing, a bucking bull and children's rides. Armbands for the rides can be purchased on the event's Facebook and Instagram pages, or on the day.
MC for the day will be Warrnambool comedian Aidan Nicolson, with a roving performance from magician Dazzling Dan.
