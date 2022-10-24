Athletics South West must wait to see if its round three Athletics Victoria Shield League results will count.
Heavy rain on Friday night saw Bendigo's competition cancelled on Saturday, while the Turbines, who compete in the Geelong region, could not contest its hammer and discus events. The Turbines had also planned to use its powerplay.
Turbines coach Jeremy Dixon said when one region's competition was cancelled, points weren't counted "across the board". He said Bendigo could hold its round three competition in the future, and Geelong could rerun its throwing events, to make the round viable.
"But we're not sure and we just have to wait and see what Athletics Victoria do," DIxon said.
The Turbines, competing in division three, finished third on points behind Eureka and Knox on Saturday though Dixon believes a top-two finish was possible if throwing events were in play. The Turbines also boasted six debutantes for the round.
"There were nerves aplenty (to start) but once they got into it they just enjoyed competing," Dixon said.
Dixon said new friendships were at the core of athletes' motivations as the club navigates a stop-start introduction to the season.
The AVSL season breaks for three weeks before returning on November 12.
Dixon said it would give athletes more opportunity to train and "come out firing" in round four.
MORE SPORT:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.