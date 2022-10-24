The Standard
Warrnambool Stingers welcome rival teams for round-robin all-abilities netball carnival

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:30am
Warrnambool Stingers hosted its first all-abilities netball carnival on Sunday since 2019 by welcoming teams from Mt Gambier, Horsham and Ballarat to the Arc. The Standard photographer ANTHONY BRADY captured the play.

