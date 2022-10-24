The Standard
Warrnambool meth dealer sentenced

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 24 2022 - 2:17am, first published 12:00am
Meth dealer fails to cover his tracks

A Warrnambool dealer failed to cover his tracks after police located a large quantity of meth and a tick list concealed as a workout plan.

