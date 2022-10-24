Meth dealer fails to cover his tracks

A Warrnambool dealer failed to cover his tracks after police located a large quantity of meth and a tick list concealed as a workout plan.
Joseph Sartori, 28, was arrested in February last year after a routine police intercept uncovered more than three times the traffickable quantity of meth in his car.
He pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrate Court last Thursday to trafficking the drug and other associated offences.
On Monday he was placed on a 12-month community correction order with the condition he be under supervision and take part in rehabilitation for his drug abuse.
Sartori's Holden utility was intercepted by police on Warrnambool's Morris Road on February 9 last year.
A search uncovered 9.65 grams of meth and an ice pipe used to smoke the drug.
Police then raided the man's home, seizing $3650 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia, including a set of digital scales.
An analysis of Sartori's mobile phone showed numerous conversations about the sale of meth.
But it also revealed he regularly deleted messages, showing he was conscious of covering his tracks.
The court heard police also located a tick list purporting to be a work out plan.
Tick lists are commonly used by drug dealers to record sums of money owed by buyers.
The list referred to people's names, numbers and a work out.
One reference said: 'Zane, pump, 180kg'.
Another note made reference to 500 kilograms.
A police prosecutor said investigators believed the kilograms actually referred to money owed to Sartori.
The man's bank records were then accessed in March with investigators combing through Sartori's activity between August 2020 and January 2021.
That showed the man had withdrawn over $26,000 in cash in the six-month period.
A number of payments totalling $21,056 were also deposited into the man's account with references including "bills", "bike" or "car.
Police said the references were a basic attempt to conceal the nature of the transactions, which were for the purchase of the drug ice.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the offending was not insignificant and the impact drug trafficking had on regional communities was profound.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
