Stolen car rolled while owner asleep in bed

Warrnambool police are seeking information after a stolen Holden Commodore sedan was stolen and found rolled on its roof Sunday morning.
Sergeant James van Engelen said the registered owner, a local man in his 20s, reported the 2002 model sedan worth about $5000 was stolen after police checked his welfare on Sunday morning.
"It was found along Hopkins Point Road on its roof,"he said.
"The man said he had parked his vehicle in Allansford about 8pm Saturday night.
"It was located at 5.30am Sunday along a straight stretch of the Hopkins Point Road. There was no one inside or near the vehicle
"It has been rolled a couple of times and has been described as a write-off. It was a 2002 model Holden Commodore sedan worth about $5000."
Sergeant van Engelen said police had tried to contact the registered owner of the vehicle fearing he was badly hurt in the collision.
"There was decent damage to the Holden sedan and anyone involved would have struggled to walk away," he said.
"We made a few phone calls and eventually tracked down the owner of the vehicle who had been asleep in bed.
"He reported his car stolen. Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Warrnambool police station," he said.
