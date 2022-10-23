The Standard
The 2002 model Holden Commodore sedan was located along a straight stretch of the Hopkins Point Road early Sunday morning

By Andrew Thomson
October 24 2022 - 2:09am, first published October 23 2022 - 9:38pm
Stolen car rolled while owner asleep in bed

Warrnambool police are seeking information after a stolen Holden Commodore sedan was stolen and found rolled on its roof Sunday morning.

