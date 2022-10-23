Police warn falling pine trees extra road hazard

The driver of a car which came around a bend and slammed into a pine tree blocking the road is being treated by paramedics.
Hamilton police Sergeant Kellie McNaughton said the single vehicle collision happened on the Coleraine-Balmoral Road near Coleraine soon after 7am Monday morning.
"The pine tree had fallen and was completely blocking the road. The driver has come around a bend and appears to have crashed into it," she said.
"The single occupant of the vehicle is being treated by Ambulance Victoria paramedics.
"It's the second large pine tree we've had falling down. There was a massive pine tree that came down across the Caramut-Glenthompson Road on Sunday.
"We had to get the council bulldozer out to help deal with that."
The Emergency.vic website currently lists trees down across the south-west - two at Naroghid, three at Barongarook, two near Deans Marsh and one at Cobden, South Purrumbete, Irrewillipe and Yeo.
Sergeant McNaughton said falling trees were just another complication of the ground being saturated after continued heavy rain.
"We're now seeing these massive pine trees falling down," she said.
"Police are requesting that all drivers take extra care on the road, drive to the conditions and give yourself every chance to get to your destination safely," she said.
