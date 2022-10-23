The Standard
In Warrnambool at 7.20am we've had 8mm of rain since 9am yesterday, but its raining heavily

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 23 2022 - 8:42pm, first published 8:33pm
Flash flood warning for parts of the region as rain batters Warrnambool

There's a warning that heavy rain may lead to flash flooding across parts of western Victoria this morning.

Andrew Thomson

