Flash flood warning for parts of the region as rain batters Warrnambool

There's a warning that heavy rain may lead to flash flooding across parts of western Victoria this morning.
The areas particularly impacted are expected to be in the Otways, the Mallee and Wimmera districts this morning.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 40 mm are possible in the north, locally reaching up to 60 mm with thunderstorms.
There is also the potential for falls up to 150 mm over the Otways during the day today.
In Warrnambool at 7.20am it was raining heavily. We've had 8mm of rain by then since 9am yesterday.
Until 7.20am there was 14.4mm at Casterton and 13.4 at Hamilton.
Today across the region there's a very high chance of rain, becoming less likely later tonight.
There's also the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. The tip is for between 2-20mm across the south-west.
Winds east to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the late evening.
Daytime maximum temperatures will be about 17 degrees.
A low-pressure system currently over south-west NSW is directing an east to north-easterly airstream over the state.
The will drift slowly southeastward across northern Victoria to be over eastern Bass Strait by Tuesday night.
Westerly flow will become established from mid-week as the low moves away to the south, allowing a high pressure system to approach from the west.
For the rest of the week, on Tuesday we will have showers with a top of about 20 degrees and between 0-4mm of rain, Wednesday showers 18 with between 0-3mm, Thursday showers 16, 0-4mm, Friday showers 15, 0-5mm, Saturday a shower or two 16 0-2mm and Sunday showers increasing 19 with 0-10mm of rain.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for a small part of the south-west, generally in the Otways.
Prepare to take shelter and be aware of potential hazards caused by the severe weather. Hazards include flash flooding, landslides and dangerous road conditions.
What you should do:
If you are driving:
