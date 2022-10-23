Colac trainer Daryl Cannon scored the biggest win of his 30-year training career when Zoe's Promise got up in the last strides to win the $300,000 group two Fillies Classic at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Zoe's Promise with Alana Kelly on board defeated Climbing Star by a short neck to take out the 1600-metre race.
Cannon, who was a successful jumps jockey before turning his hand to training, said the win of Zoe's Promise was a massive thrill.
"We've only got the ten horses in work so to win a group two on Cox Plate Day is really special," he told The Standard.
"Zoe's Promise dug deep to win at Caulfield at her previous start but she went to another level in the Fillies Classic.
"She's tough as nails.
"She's just a very tough filly and Alana rides her well.
"I'm not sure if we'll run her at the big Flemington carnival next week or we turn her out for a short spell.
"I'll have a clearer idea later in the week after she's had a few days to settle down following this run.
"Her long term goal is a race like the Australasian Oaks at Morphettville in April next year.
"It's a group one race and I don't think it's beyond her capabilities.
"We've had a bit of success winning country cups and the Wangoom Handicap but there's nothing like training a group two winner on a big day ."
Kelly said it was terrific to win the group two race on Zoe's Promise for the Cannon stable and the fillies owners.
"It's a terrific result and to do it for Daryl and his stable is fantastic," Kelly said.
"Zoe's Promise is just so competitive.
"She pinned her ears back and fought on really strongly."
From her ten starts Zoe's Promise has won two races and collected more than $318,000 in prize money for her owners.
