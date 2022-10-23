The Standard

Colac trainer Daryl Cannon scores big win with Zoe's Promise winning Moonee Valley race

By Tim Auld
Updated October 23 2022 - 4:30am, first published 4:00am
Colac trainer Daryl Cannon scored the biggest win of his 30-year training career when Zoe's Promise got up in the last strides to win the $300,000 group two Fillies Classic at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

