Hamilton's flash flooding on Friday night is an example of what emergency experts are wary of with another 25mm of rain tipped for Monday.
State Emergency Service deputy incident controller Steve McDowell said the weather situation across the south-west remained dynamic with thunderstorms tipped for Monday and between 9-25mm of rain.
He said falls of about 40mm overnight Friday in the Koroit and Hawkesdale districts had a focus on water levels in the Merri and Moyne rivers.
"It's certainly a dynamic situation and we are trying to second guess what is going to happen, but we just have to be prepared, flexible and wait until we see where the rain falls," he said.
Mr McDowell said heavy rain in a couple of hours on Friday evening has emergency services converging on Hamilton, with reports of water over the road in a number of places.
"At the moment there's no threat in relation to the Hopkins River or Mount Emu Creek,' he said.
"There's not a lot of rainfall in that catchment at this point and our focus has turned to the Merri and Moyne rivers as the rain has fallen in different parts of the region.
"There have been reports of 40mm of rain in Koroit, Hawkesdale and the upper parts of that catchment, so that caused us to keep a close watch on what's happening there.
"It's a different concern. At Port Fairy the Moyne is still climbing at Toolong gauge. It's at 1.4m so it's still off it being a flood situation.
"But, we are very mindful of what may happen today and especially tomorrow's expected rain event.
"What falls and where tomorrow, we'll just have to be prepared and wait.
"We are acutely aware that it's very very wet in catchments."
Hamilton saw more than 20mm of rainfall overnight Friday, most in the space of two hours from about 7pm.
"It was a pretty intense rain event and it just sat over Hamilton. We had multiple units heading that way to assist, but fortunately it was over almost as quick as it started."
The SES chief again warned people not to drive through flood water.
"We had another rescue from water on Friday night near Penshurst," he said.
"We've been seeing this locally and we've been saying for more than a week - do not drive through flood water.
"And yet we are still getting cases or people needing to be rescued. That puts our volunteers at risk, so we'll continue with that message."
Mr McDowell said the weather had been "patchy" but rainfall was potentially very heavy in localised areas, with the potential to cause flash flooding.
"It's very hard to predict where and how much," he said.
"We are asking people to remain across the information around river rises and warnings will be issued when we see significant rises.
"Panmure and Allansford already have infrastructure in place and we saw drains backing up at Allansford Friday night.
"That was intense rainfall causing flash flooding. Quite often it disappears as quickly as it appears as the drainage system takes some time to cope and get rid of the water."
For more information on flooding keep a watch on the emergency.vic website.
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.