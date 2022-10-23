Police have security camera footage of six youths who trashed the St Pius X Primary School in west Warrnambool on Saturday afternoon.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the youths aged between 10 and 15 years old trespassed onto the Hoddle Street grounds and then entered the buildings at about 2pm Saturday.
He requested that the youths contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 and hand themselves in.
"That will save them the embarrassment of being arrested," he said.
"These youths have broken into the school and caused a heap of damage.
"Once inside the buildings there has been a lot of paint thrown on the floor and over various items.
"There is damage to the senior year five and six room, the arts area and the year one and two room.
"Police attended, photos of damage taken and forensic tests were conducted."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said excellent quality CCTV footage was obtained from the school.
"The identities of the individuals involved are pending, but that's only a matter of time," he said.
"These young offenders are not known to the principal of the primary school, so the assumption is they are youths from around the area who go to nearby schools.
"It would be far better for them to hand themselves in to avoid being arrested in public," he said.
