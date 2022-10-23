The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Police request the six vandals come forward or they will be arrested

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 23 2022 - 4:58am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Security camera footage has captured images of the six offenders in the St Pius X Primary School on Saturday afternoon. The youths have been requested to hand themselves in or they will be arrested.

Police have security camera footage of six youths who trashed the St Pius X Primary School in west Warrnambool on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.