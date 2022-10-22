There was a minor flood warning issued for Skipton, in the upper reaches of the Mount Emu Creek, for Saturday night.
On Saturday the Bureau Of Meteorology released the warning, saying river level rises were occurring along the Mount Emu Creek in response to overnight rain Friday.
"Minor flooding may develop along the Mount Emu Creek at Skipton overnight Saturday into Sunday.
"In the 24 hours to 2pm Saturday, rainfall totals of up to 25 mm were recorded in the Mount Emu Creek Catchment.
"Further rainfall is forecast for next few days. The situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be updated as necessary."
It's expected that the high water levels will make their way down the creek in coming days and have the potential to impact the southern part of the south-west.
A bureau spokesman said that at 3pm Saturday the Mount Emu Creek at Skipton was at 2.95 metres and rising.
"The Mount Emu Creek at Skipton may reach the minor flood level (4m) overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Current Emergency Information is available at http://emergency.vic.gov.au
Flood watch warnings were also issued on Saturday for Lake Corangamite, Portland coast and Otway Coast.
