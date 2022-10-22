UPDATE, Sunday, 10.30am:
Cricket is on.
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has announced that all division three, four and women's teams are to report to grounds today for Sunday matches.
WDCA general manager Nick Ansell said that if rainfall did arrive, any decision to abandon would rest with umpires or captains at games without umpires.
He said there had been some alterations to grounds.
Clubs involved will be/have been contacted individually. See below:
Earlier: There will be some nervous division three and four cricketers and women players in Warrnambool this morning waiting to see if there's play today.
At about 11am on Saturday play was abandoned by the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association for division one and two games after up to 40mm of rain in the district overnight Friday.
WDCA general manager Nick Ansell said in the announcement that the match committee had decided to abandon play due to higher than expected rainfall and deteriorating ground conditions.
"Too many grounds are dewy, drenched and unsafe for players wearing flat shoes," he said.
"The match committee will make a decision on division three, four and the women's division on the morning of Sunday.
"We're hopeful grounds will improve throughout Saturday giving our division three, four and women's division grades a chance to play."
There has been just 0.4mm of rain overnight Saturday but the outlook for today is a worry, with a high chance of showers and between 0-7mm of rain tipped for Sunday.
Showers are predicted from 8am through to 5pm.
There's a large low pressure weather system heading across Victoria and its just a matter of if it stays north of Warrnambool.
Ansell said the WDCA board would look at options for the rest of the season at the next board meeting to ensure the association could get as much cricket on the park as possible without it being a hindrance to clubs and players.
"We're disappointed to have lost another round of division one and two but ground reports on Saturday made it obvious cricket could not proceed in a fair way," he said.
The decision sparked plenty of comment with some grounds fit for play.
East Warrnambool's Luke Smith was unhappy with the decision.
"What a bloody joke," he said in a Facebook comment.
"Let the umpires make the decision at the games based on each ground's condition.
"Hell the weathermen have said it's going to be another La Nina this year, may as well scrap the season now," he said.
