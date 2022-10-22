The threat of showers wasn't enough to stop over 100 participants turning out for Port Fairy's first-ever little athletics session on Friday night.
Last week the first instalment of the program was washed out but fortunately, after a quick downpour before the warm-ups, the rain stayed away for long enough this time around.
Club president Shae Smith was delighted by the attendance and said the event ran smoothly.
She was concerned the weather might impact participation numbers but said it "didn't really deter many people".
"We had 122 kids there last night which was pretty fantastic," she said.
"We've got about 160 registered so it was a good turnout.
"It's our first year and we're just finding our feet but yeah everything seemed to go fairly well and the kids seemed to have a great time. That's the main thing, as long as they were having fun."
Little athletics programs require considerable volunteers to run each session, with Smith commending the parents who helped out.
"The parents were fantastic," she said.
" A lot of them stepped up and helped out, which we wouldn't have been able to run it as well without them.
"I've sent a huge thank you out to them because they were just fantastic.
"It was really good to have their support and be able to run it without too many interruptions."
The program runs for 13 weeks, meaning there are 11 sessions remaining.
There will be a week-off for the Port Fairy Show, which is being held on November 5.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
