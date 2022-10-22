The Standard
Hamilton hit by floods in second weekend of havoc caused by heavy rain

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 22 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:10am
Hamilton has been hit with floods in a second weekend of havoc caused by heavy rain.

Heavy rain has again kept emergency crews busy in a second weekend of flooding with more than 70 call-outs to one south-west town.

