Heavy rain has again kept emergency crews busy in a second weekend of flooding with more than 70 call-outs to one south-west town.
An SES media spokeswoman told The Standard Hamilton was ravaged by floods overnight.
She said crews had responded to more than 70 flood-related incidents across the town in the past 24 hours, but most had occurred on Friday night.
It comes after a flood watch was issued for Portland, the Otway coastal areas and Lake Corangamite yesterday.
There were also renewed flood warnings for the Hopkins River and Mount Emu Creek.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
