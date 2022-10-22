The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Clean October sweep for Ray White Warrnambool as 11th-straight property sells under hammer

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 22 2022 - 3:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auctioneer hammers in clean sweep for city property

A three-bedroom house in west Warrnambool has sold at the top of the price range in the 11th-straight win for one real estate agency this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.