Auctioneer hammers in clean sweep for city property

A three-bedroom house in west Warrnambool has sold at the top of the price range in the 11th-straight win for one real estate agency this month.
The weather may have been grey but there were no shadows cast over the price of a unique property at 158 Morriss Road today.
There were three registered bidders, but just one was active.
The auction opened with a bid of $520,000 and after some back-and-forth between the auctioneer and bidder - which required some negotiation - the property sold for $590,000.
Ray White agent Chris Thomas said it was a great result for the local first-home buyers.
"They're really excited and happy with their purchase, it's great to see confidence still in young people and first-home buyers in the area," he said.
"It's a unique property as the tenants run a hair salon there too so there's some extra off-street parking which is in the front-yard basically.
"It's a nicely renovated property which the owners did a bit to. They're able to move on now and are currently building a new home, so they're looking forward to getting to do that."
Mr Thomas said the market was looking positive.
"There's certainly more supply coming into the marketplace, the demand is still there locally," he said.
"It's dropped off a little bit from outside the area but we're still seeing good investment in the town.
"We're still doing a lot of auctions, just for the month of October we've had 11 auctions and they've all sold under the hammer.
"We've still got another four or five to go - it just shows really good confidence from buyers."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
