A decades-old push to give children in Merrivale a safe path to school is ramping up.
Merrivale Primary parent Sarah Freeman said she was concerned Merrivale Drive remained the suburb's only unobstructed and continuous pathway to the local school.
She said that meant all other children were being forced onto the roads including in times of peak traffic.
"It's quite unsafe," Ms Freeman said.
"The school itself is on Landmann Street, so it's very odd that the path doesn't go anywhere past the school - just a section of it.
"That street also stretches down to the new Mervue Estate and at both of the points - Landmann Street and the track trail along Davis Street - there are no footpaths available.
"With all those new residents, there's obviously a lot of new kids coming up over those entrances.The kids have to ride and walk on the road, there's no flat path on the side."
She said dozens of trick-or-treaters hit the streets of Merrivale for the return of its popular Halloween Trail.
"It's such a wonderful community and the kids love getting out and about but it's not safe," Ms Freeman said.
"I noticed in the morning and afternoons, and also in the first year we did the scarecrow trail, we had lots of cars and people walking at the same time which wasn't ideal.
"We're lucky there haven't been any accidents. It's quite dangerous."
The Merrivale Community Association has long worked with Warrnambool City Council on the issue.
In 2021 the council completed works to make Merrivale Drive safer, including installing new bike lanes, pedestrian refuges and a raised crossing point in front of the school.
But Ms Freeman said the improvements needed to be more wide-ranging.
"It's been going on for decades," she said.
"We did flag McMeekin Road from the industrial estate and from Wellington to Henry Street as the next area that we wanted to address and we haven't heard anything about that in the plans that have been presented."
Council chief executive officer Peter Schneider said a number of changes had been made but there was "more to be done".
"As a council, we want to see as many children as possible walking to school and each year we complete new projects to help facilitate this," he said.
"Walking is great for physical and mental health, it's good for the environment and helps to develop confidence and independence in children.
"Earlier this year, the Principal Pedestrian Network Plan was adopted, which looks at where new footpaths can be built to make it easier for more people in Warrnambool to choose walking as a method of transport, whether that's walking to school, work or to do their shopping.
"We had hundreds of residents take part in the consultation process, helping to identify key missing links in the footpath network.
"From this, a list of priority projects was determined and we are already beginning to work through them, with new footpaths on Mortlake Road in front of the service station and on Foster Street two recently completed examples."
He said the council was committed to ongoing discussion.
"In the near future, we are planning on holding pop-up sessions in different neighbourhoods to help validate the findings of the Principal Pedestrian Network and ensure that the planned projects for delivery align with each neighbourhood's vision of where the greatest impact can be had," Mr Schneider said.
"Warrnambool is a municipality of many neighbourhoods, all with their own suggestions and our job is to work with the community to prioritise and roll out these projects as quickly as possible within our limited annual budget."
