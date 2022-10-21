A FLOOD watch has been released for the Portland and Otway coastal areas and Lake Corangamite for the potential to flood in the coming days.
There are also renewed flood warnings for the Hopkins River and Mount Emu Creek.
The Portland watch area encompass Heywood, Penshurst, Port Fairy, Koroit, Portland Macarthur and Budj Bim National Park.
The Otways watch area includes Port Campbell, the Twelve Apostles, Timboon, Curdievale, Glenfyne, Cobden, Princetown, Gellibrand Lower, Simpson and Kennedys Creek.
For Lake Corangamite it covers Camperdown.
An alert was released by the SES via the Vic Emergency app on Friday afternoon.
"Renewed river level rises are expected and minor to moderate flooding may develop in the watch area from Saturday," it said for both areas.
"In locations where severe thunderstorms develop, localised flooding due to heavy rain is possible."
The SES said a low pressure system was forecast to bring rainfall and thunderstorms across Victoria from Friday, with the potential for isolated heavy falls.
"It will be followed over the weekend by another rain-bearing system with storms for central and eastern parts of the state," they said.
"Further widespread showers and rain are possible for early next week.
"Stay informed - monitor your local conditions and remain alert."
The SES said local roads may be closed, low bridges may be underwater, areas under rivers and streams may be flooded and caravan parks and camping grounds may be flooded.
What you should do:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
