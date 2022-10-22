Dozens of kids on souped-up lawn mowers are wreaking havoc in Camperdown - and it's proven to be a crowd favourite.
It's all part of Mow Down, a competition run by the Victorian Mower Racing Association and facilitated by Camperdown College.
It's a competition which is taken very seriously and VCAL teacher Suzanne Maskell said it was an annual crowd favourite.
"There's a Junior Class which is up to 110cc, then there's C Class up to 200cc, B Class up to 250 and A Class which reaches 450cc so they go pretty quick, the big boys," she said.
"We host the first event for the Victorian Mower Racing Association at Camperdown. We have people coming from all over Victoria to race their mowers at our event.
"The youngest competitor is about nine in the junior class and in past years the oldest competitors have been in their 60s.
"Camperdown College VCAL students use this as part of their program (hosting an event) so we just do all the setup for them. We organise all the catering and run the day, but the big mow association is involved in the pit and track area.
"This would be our fifth or sixth year, we started in about 2015 and we had two years out with COVID but we're back."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
