New data shows surging demand for accommodation in the Grampians will likely outstrip supply by 2026 in an "exciting" predicament for one south-west mayor.
A report released by Grampians Tourism on Thursday revealed the number of visitors to the area was expected to double in the next decade.
It showed visitation had been climbing for years, and - prior to COVID-19 - had been increasing at a rate of 7.5 per cent.
If that trend were to continue, the report projected the demand for three-star and higher accommodation in the region would exceed supply by 2026.
The result would be a shortfall of about 300,000 commercial guest nights per year by 2032.
Southern Grampians mayor Bruach Colliton said the increase in tourism had brought knock-on benefits to towns across the Southern Grampians.
"Everyone says it's busy - you just go up street in Hamilton now and there's just so many more people there you've got to wait at the roundabouts for crying out loud," he said.
"It is a really exciting time for Hamilton and the Southern Grampians.
"Accommodation is a really significant growth area for our shire. We're starting to see a lot more applications for accommodation and other enterprises like breweries, restaurant outlets and other people moving here who're looking to setup businesses."
GT chief executive officer Marc Sleeman said the situation presented a prime opportunity for investors.
He said there were "at least a dozen key opportunities to invest in the area", from hotel resorts and luxury accommodation through to eco-pods and houseboats ranging in estimated value of $1.4 million through to $45 million.
"We have a five-star natural environment, but we really need a greater diversity of accommodation options to match that," he said.
"Grampians Tourism and our local government partners can help investors with the likes of location scouting, planning applications, introductions to key supporters and decision makers and council liaison."
Mr Colliton said the council was working to facilitate that within its means.
"We're currently undertaking our caravan park strategy," he said.
"We're having a really close look at our parks in the smaller towns like Penshurst, so we'll be looking to release some future plans for those areas to really capitalise on the amount of families, grey nomads all on the roads looking to stay in the region.
"We're trying to help anywhere we can ... We're freeing up land for development around Penshurst which is exciting. Those are the sort of things the council can do to encourage investment into the area."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
