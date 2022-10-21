PORTLAND-BORN radio presenter Myf Warhurst is returning to the south-west to open up about her life for the tail end of her book tour.
Ms Warhurst will participate in an in conversation with writer, broadcaster and creative director Jess Lilley in Warrnambool on Sunday.
The radio presenter has released an autobiography called Time of My Life.
She is best known for her radio work on the ABC and Triple J, as team captain on ABC music quiz show Spicks and Specks, commentating on the Eurovision Song Contest and as the voice of Aunt Trixie in Bluey.
Ms Warhurst said she put off writing the autobiography for years.
"I guess it really took until the COVID-19 lockdown to finally be able to sit with myself in a way to write this book," she said.
"The lockdown was very difficult for me living on my own.
"I felt like my guard was down after that and I could be honest.
"I thought it would be fun doing it too and we needed to have fun after the last couple of years."
Ms Warhurst said writing the book gave her to ability to be raw and honest in a way she might not have otherwise opened up.
The almost 50-year-old said writing the memoir brought back many memories.
"Remembering growing up in the eighties and how bizarre it was having women walking around in bikinis, to washing machines and take away food," Ms Warhurst said.
"Looking at it from the 2020 goggles was pretty bizarre to be honest.
"I think also acknowledging how different it was when we were growing up.
"I think a lot of people will relate to not having the internet or Triple J and acknowledging how isolated we were and make the best of that situation and often with hilarious results.
"That was really different to look at it."
Ms Warhurst was born in Portland where her parents Eddie and Nancy were teachers at the high school - they also taught at Heywood High School.
The family moved to Donald in northern Victorian when Myf was a few years old followed by Red Cliffs in the Mildura area.
She said the difference for children living in regional areas now was how much more they were connected with the rest of the world.
"We had to focus on the radio or television and that was it," Ms Warhurst said.
"I think that's what's so important to me, I think the isolation is why I wanted to get into the music world.
"It gave me an innocence I hadnt reflected on until I wrote the book."
She said the book focussed on the music that was the soundtrack to her memories and how important music has been in her life.
Ms Warhurst said she was looking forward to visiting the city.
"It's got a special place in my heart, the sea, I love Warrnambool," she said.
"I remember coming to a school trip to Warrnambool driving down the Great Ocean Road and the Twelve Apostles, when there were actually 12, and going to Loch Ard Gorge and all sorts of places.
"I remember being fascinated about the place."
Myf Warhurst in Warrnambool runs at Lighthouse Theatre on Sunday in partnership with The Wheeler Centre from 2pm.
The talk will be followed by a question and answer session and a book signing.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
